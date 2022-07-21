Sebastien Haller has offered a positive update on his condition after undergoing the first stage of treatment for a testicular tumour.

The Borussia Dortmund new boy was forced to leave the club's pre-season training camp after complaining of feeling unwell on Tuesday (AEST), with subsequent tests discovering the tumour.

Dortmund head coach Edin Terzic subsequently revealed the Ivory Coast striker had returned to Germany for further examinations and described the news as "brutally difficult".

The former West Ham and Ajax striker has now provided the first update on his condition, posting an image of himself displaying a thumbs-up in hospital alongside the caption; "Good evening everyone, I wanted to inform you that the first step has been accomplished!

"I would like to thank @BVB and the medical team who have been exceptional with me.

"A big thank you also to all the hospital caregivers for their support and kindness."

The Bundesliga giants' official Twitter account responded to the 28-year-old's post with another message of support, writing: "Nice to see you with a smile!

"We wish you a speedy recovery!"