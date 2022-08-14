First half goals from Jamal Musiala and Thomas Muller helped the champion see off its spirited visitor in sweltering summer heat at Allianz Arena, preserving its perfect record this season.

Julian Nagelsmann's side joins anticipated title rival Bourssia Dortmund as the only two sides with the maximum six-point haul so far this campaign, while former Bayern boss Niko Kovac will perhaps be quietly glad it was not by more that his side was sunk.

Bayern started strongly, Benjamin Pavard glancing the bar with a header and Sadio Mane looking to have put the hosts on top when he tapped Serge Gnabry's driven pass home from close range but was denied by the offside flag after a VAR check.

There was no chalking off Musiala's strike however, when the Germany international turned and unfurled a superb finish from the edge of the box to beat goalkeeper Koen Casteels at the far post.

Muller then got in on the act when he stuck a foot out near the penalty spot to divert Joshua Kimmich's own shot, redirecting it from right to left to fool the defence and send Bayern into the break smiling.

There were further chances for the hosts after the interval, but Wolfsburg's own hopes gradually ebbed away as the game wore on, with Max Kruse going closest.

Mane saw a headed goal overturned once more by VAR for offside, but it ultimately did not matter as Bayern ultimately shepherded their lead through to the final whistle to secure another triumph.