Nagelsmann hails Streich ahead of Freiburg meeting

Freiburg is the sole remaining unbeaten team in the Bundesliga and trails leader Bayern by just three points going into its meeting at Allianz Arena.

Bayern has lost only one of its past 36 matches against Freiburg, but Nagelsmann is understandably wary of a team and a coach for whom he has great respect.

"A very likeable club that I have been following intensively for many years," Nagelsmann said of Freiburg.

"I have often played against Freiburg in the youth ranks and you can take a better look behind the scenes there.

"Overall, it is a very likeable club. They have a very solid team. Christian is an extremely positive character and an incredibly intelligent man. And of course a great coach.

"Freiburg will demand a lot from us, they have the most stable defence. Their discipline is very good, they get behind the ball with a lot of passion and speed."

Asked if Streich could coach Bayern, Nagelsmann replied: "Christian has unbelievable experience with youngsters and professionals and can handle players very well.

"The games against Freiburg are always some of the most demanding. Christian Streich could coach any club in Europe."

Unbeaten in 10 Bundesliga games, matching its longest ever run in 2011-2012, Freiburg has conceded only seven goals in the league this season.

That record will be sternly tested by Bayern talisman Robert Lewandowski, who has scored in each of his past five league games against Freiburg and already has 12 goals to his name this term.