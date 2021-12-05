Autumn Nations Series
Bundesliga

Freiburg makes history with 6-0 first-half mauling

Freiburg made Bundesliga history as it put sorry host Borussia Monchengladbach to the sword with a ruthless first-half display, moving 6-0 ahead at the break on Monday (AEDT).

Struggling Gladbach was humiliated by high-flying Freiburg, who became the first team in the German top flight to score five goals away from home inside 25 minutes of a match.

Freiburg had lost its previous two games, but Maximilian Eggestein and Kevin Schade put them two goals up with only five minutes gone.

Philipp Lienhart, Nicolas Hofler and Lucas Holer got in on the act before Nico Schlotterbeck put rampant Freiburg 6-0 up at half-time.

Stefan Lainer and Alassane Plea were substituted in the first half of a horror for the Foals, with boss Adi Hutter's job surely hanging by a thread.

Gladbach had previously been the only side to score five goals in the opening 25 minutes of a match, that coming at home to Braunschweig in October 1984.

