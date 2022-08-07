Dortmund's Schulz 'contests' domestic abuse claims

The 29-year-old's ex-partner has reportedly filed a criminal complaint against him over an incident she alleged took place in 2020.

Schulz says he is not guilty of any wrongdoing and Bundesliga club Dortmund will not be taking any action, with the case "pending" and "in its early stages."

"Borussia Dortmund has responded to yesterday's media coverage of the criminal allegations concerning Nico Schulz's private life by immediately holding talks with the player and his advisors," read an official club statement.

"The player contests the criminal allegations that have been made against him. Nico Schulz has informed us that he will defend himself against these accusations with the help of legal counsel and, in addition, calls for the assumption of innocence to be applied.

"The allegations that have been made – of which Borussia Dortmund had no knowledge whatsoever until the media reports emerged – are extremely serious and shocking for BVB.

"Borussia Dortmund takes them very seriously and distances itself from any form of violence. However, Borussia Dortmund is not party to the proceedings and has no insight whatsoever into the investigation files or the criminal charges that are apparently pending.

"As this is a pending case in its early stages, and the factual and legal situation is extremely unclear to Borussia Dortmund as it stands today, we are not yet able to make any reliable and legally watertight decisions with regard to labour law and disciplinary measures.

"However, we reserve the right to do so at any time once we objectively know more. Borussia Dortmund will not make any further comment at this time."