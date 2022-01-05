Davies joins Bayern's long COVID-positive list

WATCH the Bundesliga LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Bayern revealed on Thursday (AEDT) that Canada left-back Davies had contracted the coronavirus.

It comes a day after Leroy Sane and Dayot Upamecano tested positive as the Bundesliga leader prepares to face Borussia Monchengladbach in its first game after the winter break on Saturday (AEDT).

Lucas Hernandez and Tanguy Nianzou also returned positive tests this week.

Manuel Neuer, Kingsley Coman, Corentin Tolisso and Omar Richards were also unable to report for training after they tested positive.

Bayern's assistant coach Dino Toppmoller is another absent because of coronavirus.

The Bavarian giant won seven consecutive games prior to the break and hold a nine-point lead over Borussia Dortmund at the top of the Bundesliga.