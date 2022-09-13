Bayern's Sarr to miss Senegal's World Cup campaign

The 30-year-old has struggled with the problem for the past couple of years, restricting him to just 12 appearances for Bayern last season and none in the 2022-23 campaign.

Sarr started all seven of Senegal's games in their Africa Cup of Nations triumph earlier this year, but the versatile right-sided player will play no part for his country in Qatar.

"I don't know how to express my disappointment to be away from the pitch for the coming months and especially to miss a World Cup," Sarr, capped 13 times, posted on Instagram.

"It was not an easy decision to make, but after many months of thinking, I understood it would be the wisest, and above all the most reasonable, decision for the rest of my career."

Sarr joined Bayern from Marseille in October 2020 and has played 27 times for the German giants in all competitions, 10 of those being starts.