Bayern president 'confident' Lewandowski will stay

Lewandowski and the Bundesliga champion have been embroiled in a contract dispute, with the Bayern talisman claiming no new terms have been offered to extend his stay beyond the end of his current deal, which expires in June 2023.

Bayern, though, suggested a "concrete offer" is on the table as Barcelona circles for the signature of Lewandowski, who has made his preference to join the LaLiga side clear.

The Poland international declared his story with Julian Nagelsmann's side was over at the end of May, but president Hainer remains optimistic Bayern will keep the star striker.

Hainer told BILD: "A contract is a contract! Where are we going if a player can end a contract prematurely while we as a club would have to pay him in full up to the last day of the term?

"I was a bit surprised that Robert chose to go public, I wouldn't have done it in his place.

"Bayern is a club that treats its players very well, that does everything to enable them to perform at their best. And I have to say, appreciation is not a one-way street!

"We're in the fortunate position that we don't have any financial difficulties. We want to have the best players and Robert is one of the best.

"That's why I'm confident that he'll be with us again next season. Robert is a full professional, he wants to play football."

Lewandowski enjoyed another remarkable season in 2021-22, scoring 35 goals in 34 Bundesliga games – no player scored more across Europe's top five leagues.

Should the 33 year-old stay next campaign, he could be joined by more attacking firepower up top, with Liverpool's Sadio Mane making an imminent decision on his future.

Hainer assures no player is out of Bayern's reach.

"If we really want a player, we are able to get him, but he has to suit us," he said.