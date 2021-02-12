Bayern loses Gnabry to thigh injury

WATCH every Bundesliga match LIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Germany international Gnabry was taken off in the 64th minute of Bayern's 1-0 FIFA Club World Cup final victory over Tigres UANL on Friday (AEDT).

No time frame for the 25-year-old's return was provided by the Bundesliga champion, which is already without Thomas Muller after he tested positive for coronavirus in Qatar.

An official club statement read: "For the time being, Bayern will have to do without Serge Gnabry.

"The attacker suffered a muscle tear in his left thigh in yesterday's Club World Cup final against Tigres. This was the result of an examination by the medical department of Bayern."

After winning the FIFA Club World Cup, Bayern returns to Bundesliga action at home to Arminia Bielefeld on Tuesday (AEDT).

It takes on Lazio in the first leg of a UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie on 24 February (AEDT) and faces Borussia Dortmund in Der Klassiker on 7 March (AEDT).

Gnabry has scored six goals and supplied two assists in 28 appearances in all competitions for Bayern this season.

Robert Lewandowski (106) is the only Bayern player to have had more efforts on goal than Gnabry (63) this season, but his shot conversion rate of 9.5 per cent is one of the worst in the squad.

Among players for the Bavarian giant to have attempted at least 20 shots, Corentin Tolisso (8.3 per cent) is the only player with a worse shot conversion rate than Gnabry.