Six Nations
FIFA Club World Cup

Muller tests positive for COVID-19

Thomas Muller has tested positive for coronavirus and was forced to sit out Bayern Munich's Club World Cup final win over Tigres UANL.

FIFA

Pavard strike seals Club World Cup glory for Bayern

Bundesliga champion Bayern confirmed Muller's absence on Friday, just hours before it was due to face the Mexican side at the Education City Stadium in Qatar.

Muller is the latest player in Bayern's squad to return a positive test for COVID-19, with Javi Martinez and Leon Goretzka both having not travelled.

The 31-year-old has isolated and, upon returning to Munich, will immediately quarantine. There were no further positive tests recorded in Bayern's squad.

Bayern was also without Jerome Boateng against Tigres after he returned to Germany following the death of his ex-girlfriend.

 

News Bayern Munich Football Thomas Muller Bundesliga Coronavirus FIFA Club World Cup
Previous Boateng leaves camp after ex-girlfriend's death
Read
Boateng leaves camp after ex-girlfriend's death
Next Melo miss costs Palmeiras third spot
Read
Melo miss costs Palmeiras third spot

Latest Stories

>