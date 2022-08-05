Pillay's stunning run earns 400m gold August 5, 2022 08:28 2:37 min What's an epic final with a bit of drama! After a false start to the race, South African Lythe Pillay stunned the field to take out the 400m final in a personal best. WATCH the 2022 World Athletics U20 Championships LIVE on beIN SPORTS | Foxtel, Kayo, Fetch & beIN SPORTS CONNECT Highlights 2022 World Athletics U20 Championships Lythe Pillay -Latest Videos 3:37 min 'Queen' Mary takes gold in 400m final 2:37 min Pillay's stunning run earns 400m gold 3:03 min Six thousandths of a second splits star sprinters 5:43 min Paranaense, Estudiantes score goals but draw blank 2:37 min Lythe Pillay wins gold in men's 400m in Cali 0:44 min Terzic certain Dortmund will cope without Haaland 0:35 min Arteta expecting big things from Jesus this season 0:30 min Will Bayern's Bundesliga reign end this season? 1:14 min Neville urges Man United to let Ronaldo leave 4:53 min Roisin Willis sets Championship record in 800m