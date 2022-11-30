Socceroos fans go berserk in Melbourne after Denmark win November 30, 2022 22:37 0:35 min Federation Square in Melbourne erupts as thousands of Socceroos fans celebrate Mat Leckie's goal which sent Australia through to the Round of 16 for the second time ever. WATCH: Leckie's solo stunner sends Socceroos through News Football Australia Denmark Group D World Cup Socceroos 2022 FIFA World Cup -Latest Videos 0:35 min Socceroos fans go wild in Melbourne's Fed Square 2:14 min 2022 FIFA World Cup: Saudi Arabia v Mexico 2:00 min 2022 FIFFA World Cup: Poland v Argentina 2:14 min Mexico exits in group stage despite beating Saudis 2:00 min Argentina sets up Socceroos showdown in last 16 2:00 min 2022 FIFA World Cup: Tunisia v France 2:42 min Arnold proud of Socceroos' 'new golden generation' 7:19 min Agnelli speaks after shock Juventus resignation 0:55 min De Jong says Saudi deal hard to resist for Ronaldo 2:42 min 2022 FIFA World Cup: Australia v Denmark