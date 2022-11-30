WATCH every match of the FIFA World Cup 2022 LIVE and FREE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Check out our live match page for all the stats, heat maps and more, here!
Mathew Leckie's winning goal at Al Janoub Stadium meant Tunisia - which recorded a 1-0 win over France - joined Denmark in exiting the tournament as Graham Arnold's side went through as Group D runner-up.
HOW FED SQUARE REACTED TO LECKIE'S GOAL
The Socceroos qualify for the knockout stage of the World Cup for only a second time from six tournament appearances, having only previously done so in 2006, and will now play the winner of Group C.
It is home time for Kasper Hjulmand's men though, who disappointed after reaching the Euro 2020 semi-finals, and are now winless in their last six World Cup games (D4 L2), since beating Peru in their first game of the 2018 tournament.