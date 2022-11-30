Mathew Leckie's winning goal at Al Janoub Stadium meant Tunisia - which recorded a 1-0 win over France - joined Denmark in exiting the tournament as Graham Arnold's side went through as Group D runner-up.

HOW FED SQUARE REACTED TO LECKIE'S GOAL

The Socceroos qualify for the knockout stage of the World Cup for only a second time from six tournament appearances, having only previously done so in 2006, and will now play the winner of Group C.

💁🏻‍♂️ Ok @Socceroos fans, who would you rather face in the next round? #AUSDEN #FIFAWorldCup — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) November 30, 2022

It is home time for Kasper Hjulmand's men though, who disappointed after reaching the Euro 2020 semi-finals, and are now winless in their last six World Cup games (D4 L2), since beating Peru in their first game of the 2018 tournament.