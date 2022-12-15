Morocco lost Thursday's (AEDT) game 2-0 after goals from Theo Hernandez and Randal Kolo Muani sent reigning champion France through to a second consecutive World Cup final.

However, there were a number of contentious decisions during the match, with Morocco's players first incensed when winger Sofiane Boufal collided with Hernandez in the France box.

The referee opted to award Les Bleus a free-kick instead of a Morocco penalty before booking Boufal, provoking a furious reaction from Walid Regragui's men.

Substitute Selim Amallah was then dragged down in the France area as he awaited a free-kick delivery, though Ramos once again chose not to award a spot-kick, or even call for a VAR review.

The FMRF said in its statement: "The FMRF has written to the relevant body to review the refereeing decisions that deprived the Moroccan team of two penalties that were indisputable in the view of several refereeing specialists.

"The FMRF was equally astonished that the video assistant referee (VAR) did not react to these situations."

Morocco made history in Qatar by becoming the first African team to reach the final four of a World Cup.

Despite their heart-breaking semi-final loss, the Atlas Lions have a chance to finish the tournament on a high in Sunday's third-place play-off against Croatia.

Right-back Achraf Hakimi remained positive after the France defeat, declaring on Twitter: "We gave it all. The dream of a team, of a whole country, is over.

"But we have to be proud of what we have done. We fought until the last second and we leave with our heads held high.

"We will continue to try and give our all for this nation. Thanks to all Moroccans for your support."