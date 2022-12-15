The stars on beIN set to light up the World Cup final

WATCH Serie A, Ligue 1, the Bundesliga and the Carabao Cup LIVE on beIN SPORTS | via Foxtel, Kayo, Fetch & beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Rest assured, the FIFA World Cup final won't be the last time you see these 28 stars, who all return to your screens on beIN SPORTS for their respective clubs.
From Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe, to Olivier Giroud and Lautaro Martinez - There's a stack of superstars you can watch LIVE on beIN SPORTS this season who will be vying for FIFA World Cup glory in Qatar.
The stars on beIN lighting up Qatar
France:
- Olivier Giroud - AC Milan
- Marcus Thuram - Borussia Monchengladbach
- Kingsley Coman - Bayern Munich
- Randal Kolo Muani - Eintracht Frankfurt
- Kylian Mbappe - PSG
- Jordan Veretout - Marseille
- Adrien Rabiot - Juventus
- Youssouf Fofana - Monaco
- Matteo Guendouzi - Marseille
- Ibrahima Konate - Liverpool
- Theo Hernandez - AC Milan
- Lucas Hernandez - Bayern Munich
- Dayot Upamecano - Bayern Munich
- Raphael Varane - Manchester United
- Axel Diassi - Monaco
- Benjamin Pavard - Bayern Munich
- Steve Mandanda - Rennes
Argentina:
- Lionel Messi - PSG
- Julian Alvarez - Manchester City
- Paolo Dybala - AS Roma
- Lautaro Martinez - Inter Milan
- Angel Di Maria - Juventus
- Thiago Almada - Atlanta United
- Leandro Paredes - Juventus
- Exequiel Palacios - Bayer Leverkusen
- Lisandro Martinez - Manchester United
- Nicolás Tagliafico - Lyon
- Alexis Mac Allister - Brighton & Hove Albion