The Real Madrid captain, who missed Les Bleus' triumph at Russia 2018 while out of favour amid an ongoing blackmail investigation, was set to play a big part in Qatar for Didier Deschamps' team.

Benzema won the Ballon d'Or last month after a spectacular 2021-22 in which he scored 44 goals in 46 games for Madrid, helping the Spanish giants win LaLiga and the Champions League.

However, he has been troubled by physical setbacks this term and the most untimely and crushing of all blows for the 34-year-old came on the day before the World Cup was set to get under way.

"In my life I never give up but tonight I have to think about the team like I always do so the reason tells me to leave my place to someone who can help our team to make a great world cup," Benzema posted on Instagram.

Benzema only resumed full training with France on Saturday, after recent muscle trouble, but he could not complete the squad session due to injury.

He underwent tests that produced results ruling him out of the tournament.

"Karim Benzema has pulled out of the World Cup with a thigh injury," the French Football Federation said in a statement.

"The whole team shares Karim's disappointment and wishes him a speedy recovery."

Former Lyon frontman Benzema was troubled by a knee blow earlier this season before missing further fixtures for Madrid after suffering from muscular fatigue in his left quadriceps, with the latest blow seemingly a recurrence of that.

World Cup holder France begins its title defence on Wednesday (AEDT) against Australia before also tackling Denmark and Tunisia in Group D.

Benzema's absence from the tournament is the latest in a line of major setbacks for France, even though coach Deschamps also has the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Antoine Griezmann and Olivier Giroud as forward options.

"I am extremely sad for Karim, who had made this World Cup a major objective," Deschamps said.

"Despite this new blow for the French team, I have full confidence in my group. We will do everything to meet the huge challenge that awaits us."

RB Leipzig's prolific Christopher Nkunku was forced to pull out of the squad this week after suffering knee ligament damage in a training collision with Eduardo Camavinga.

France are also without star midfielders Paul Pogba and N'Golo Kante, who would have been central to Deschamps' plans.