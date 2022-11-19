The Ballon d'Or winner only resumed full training with Les Bleus this weekend but could not complete the Saturday session with Didier Deschamps' team.

L'Equipe and RMC Sport reported France ace Benzema was forced out by injury, with no initial indication of how serious the problem might be.

The Real Madrid superstar was troubled by a knee issue earlier this season before missing further club fixtures after suffering from muscular fatigue in his left quadriceps.

World Cup holder France begins its title defence on Wednesday (AEDT) in Group D against Australia, before tackling Denmark and Tunisia.

Benzema's absence from the tournament, should it come to that, would be a major blow to Les Bleus, even though coach Deschamps also has the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Antoine Griezmann and Olivier Giroud as forward options.

RB Leipzig's prolific Christopher Nkunku was forced to pull out of the squad this week after suffering knee ligament damage in a training collision with Eduardo Camavinga.