The teenager helped steer the Three Lions out of a cagey start to emerge as comfortable 3-0 winners over Senegal in the last-16 tie, nabbing an assist for the opening goal.

It is the latest quality performance from the Borussia Dortmund youngster, who has firmly staked his place in the heart of Gareth Southgate's side at Qatar 2022, helping it to a joint-record goal haul at a major tournament with 12.

Phil Foden, who bagged England's other two assists in Al Khor, feels the sky can be the limit for the 19-year-old Bellingham after helping set up a quarter-final clash with France.

2 – Phil Foden (22y 190d) is the youngest player to make two assists in a #FIFAWorldCup knockout stage game since Ronaldo for Brazil in 1998 (21y 284d v Denmark). Mercurial. pic.twitter.com/lHGNe2LUpn — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 4, 2022

"I don't want to big him up too much because he's still young but he's one of the most gifted players I've ever seen," Foden told ITV.

"I don't see a weakness in his game. I think he's got everything.

"I'm sure he's going to be the best midfielder in the world."

Captain Harry Kane, who ended his own tournament goal drought to add England's second, concurred with Foden's assessment but also offered wider praise for the winger and fellow goalscorer Bukayo Saka too.

"They're brilliant," he said.

"All three of them today, having a big part in the goals, that's what we need.

"We've got a great mixture of youth and experience now. Over the years, it's not been easy for England.

"Credit to the boys, our mentality was top, and we took our chances when they came."

However, Bellingham himself was quick to pay tribute to one of the squad's most senior faces in Jordan Henderson, after the Liverpool man converted the former's low ball for England's opener when under pressure.

19y 158d - Aged 19 years and 158 days, Jude Bellingham became the youngest player to assist in a World Cup game for England (since 1966). Diamond. #ENGSEN #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/4ixvneO5rs — OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) December 4, 2022

"I saw some of the rubbish written about him playing today," Bellingham said.

"It's ridiculous. He's so underrated technically. He delivered again in a big game with a goal.

"The first 35 minutes were tough. They were hard to get through, but the goal was really well worked.

"When I get into those areas, I'm always confident the boys around me will take up brilliant positions."