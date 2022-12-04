Kane surpassed Gary Lineker as England's all-time record scorer at major tournaments.

11 - @HKane has now scored 11 goals at major tournaments for England (7 World Cup, 4 Euros), overtaking @GaryLineker (10) as the Three Lions' all-time top scorer in such competitions. Historic. pic.twitter.com/StQcUAaK3O — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 4, 2022

The Tottenham striker fired home England's second against Senegal in first-half stoppage time at Al Bayt Stadium to end a six-game World Cup drought for the prolific marksman.

It was Kane's first goal at this year's tournament and took his tally in World Cups to seven in 10 matches, having claimed the Golden Boot in Russia four years ago.

The forward also scored four times for England in their run to the Euro 2020 final last year, making it 11 goals in major competitions – one more than Lineker managed.

The 29-year-old is now one goal short of equalling Wayne Rooney (53) as England's all-time record scorer, with Kane's 52 goals coming in 79 caps.