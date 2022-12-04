Harry Kane scored his first goal of the tournament as the Three Lions advanced to a highly-anticipated showdown against Les Bleus after the reigning world champions overcame Poland 3-1.

Tottenham striker Kane doubled England's lead in first-half stoppage-time after Jordan Henderson opened the scoring 10 minutes earlier.

45+3' ⚽️GOOOAAALLL! England takes advantage of an out-of-shape Senegal with captain Harry Kane on target for the first time at #Qatar2022. | #ENG 2-0 #SEN | Follow 2nd half LIVE HERE👉 https://t.co/73igarr3hX#FIFAWorldCup #ENGSEN pic.twitter.com/9KDxHCNoSI — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) December 4, 2022

Bukayo Saka completed the scoring on 57 minutes in what proved to be a surprisingly routine win after the African champion had threatened to cause an upset in the opening half hour.

England's next assignment is unlikely to be as straightforward with Les Bleus and Kylian Mbappe lying in wait on Sunday (AEDT).

A turgid opening half hour was notable only for the number of times England squandered possession in dangerous areas, with Senegal unable to make the most of its opportunities.

Boulaye Daa saw a close-range shot hit John Stones – VAR ruling there was no case for a penalty – before Jordan Pickford was called on to produce a brilliant stop to deny the Salernitana striker from 10 yards.

England finally woke from its slumber and, from its first move of genuine quality, took the lead seven minutes before the break.

Kane set Jude Bellingham free in the left channel and his low cross was turned in with a fine low left-foot strike by Henderson.

39' ⚽️GOOOAAALLL! A clinical finish from Jordan Henderson to cap off a sharp England move opens the scoring. It's just his third international goal. #ENG 1-0 #SEN | Follow it LIVE HERE👉 https://t.co/73igarr3hX#FIFAWorldCup #ENGSEN #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/ogErPqzj5B — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) December 4, 2022

It could have been 2-0 three minutes later with a near-identical move, but this time from the right. Saka sliding it over for Kane who shot wastefully over the bar.

Gareth Southgate's men did double their advantage in first-half stoppage time, though.

The impressive Bellingham won the ball on the edge of his own area and burst through midfield before picking out Foden on the left.

Foden slid it over for Kane, who took one touch before slamming past Edouard Mendy to become his country's leading scorer in major competitions with 11.

England put the game beyond doubt 12 minutes into the second half.

Kane's pass was blocked, with Foden picking up the loose ball and playing a centre for Saka to cleverly lift the ball over Mendy.

The life had long since drained out of Senegal, with Southgate able to make several changes with France in mind.