فيفا والاتحاد الآسيوي يمهدان لفك الحظر عن الملاعب السورية

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has hosted individual meetings with the President of the Syria Football Association, Salah Edeen Ramadan, President of the @OfficialFFSL, Jaswar Umar and President of @KuwaitFA, Abdullah AL Shaheen Al Rubaie, in Doha.

🇸🇾🇱🇰🇰🇼 pic.twitter.com/uqVweJewHS