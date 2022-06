💥 Ernesto Valverde is Athletic Club's new head coach



🔗 https://t.co/EYN76bLvf3



The record holder for most games as Athletic manager in history returns for a third spell in the San Mamés dugout. #OngiEtorriValverde #AthleticClub 🦁 pic.twitter.com/OIlXuD6RWB