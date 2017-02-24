Sports Burst – Official Mourning For Claudio Ranieri

By Tim Stannard

1) Football world still rails against Ranieri removal

It was a move that will test the notion that football fans can be simple-minded creatures with short memories.

While the sacking of Claudio Ranieri as Leicester City manager just months after delivering a fairly unlikely Premier League win for this most modest of outfits has caused outrage and much grumbling about the death of romance, the Foxes were on the path marked ‘Championship’. And that’s a tough league to escape. When a new coach takes over and wins four in a row and beats Sevilla in the Champions League, will it be Claudio who, all hail the new king?

Klopp on Ranieri's exit: "There have been a few strange decisions in 16/17 - Brexit, Trump and Ranieri." — Andy Hunter (@AHunterGuardian) February 24, 2017

That’s the proposition over the next few weeks for Ranieri’s successor, currently thought to be former Inter – and Leicester City boss – Roberto Mancini. Meanwhile, tales and declarations of treachery and betrayal will continue to surround a figure who has already left the English East Midlands for Rome.

2) Man Utd to rack up airmiles against Rostov

Breaking news! Romance in football is alive and kicking!

Proof positive is in the Europa League last-16 draw which was made on Friday, and a dream tie for those of a more childish bent with all the all-Belgian clash between Gent and Genk. Manchester United will have a fantastic eight-hour flight to face Russian outfit, Rostov, whilst the tastiest fixture of all looks like the match-up between Lyon and Roma.

The official result of the #UELdraw



Best tie? pic.twitter.com/xqxWnW3xCD — UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) February 24, 2017

3) Nice continue title charge without double act

The weekend is on the brink of beginning with another frenetic Friday. Nice continue their title challenge in Ligue Un with a home clash against Montpellier.

A victory would ease the Mediterranean outfit ease into equal top, but there is a catch. Top scorer, Alassane Plea, is out for the rest of the season and Mario Balotelli is being Mario Balotelli by being suspended after a red card and one of the worst performances in Ligue Un history last weekend against Lorient. That game is live on beIN SPORTS CONNECT from 2:30PM ET / 11:30AM PT.

Over in La Liga, Las Palmas are hosting Champions League chasing Real Sociedad – live on beIN SPORTS from 2:45PM ET / 11:45AM PT – whilst in the Championship it could be another Italian losing his job rather abruptly if Gianfranco Zola cannot stop a slide at Birmingham which sees just one win in 14, against Wolves. beIN CONNECT from 2:30PM ET / 11:30AM PT is your port of call, with highlights from all over Europe on the XTRA at 7PM ET / 4PM PT.

4) Superbikes kick of new season down under

Vroom! Vroom! Superbikes are back with the start of the new season from Australia.

The opening race is on Friday night live on beIN SPORTS from 10:30PM ET / 7:30PM PT as Jonathan Rea looks to make it three wins in a row in the SBK world. But there are a heck of a lot of challengers out there including USA’s Nicky Hayden and Chaz Davies who came out on top in Friday’s practice sessions down under.

5) Kerber continues Serena usurping

Angelique Kerber is continuing her attempt to regain her place at the top of the WTA rankings and oust Serena Williams. But to do that, the German must win the Dubai Duty Free Championships. And to do that, she must win her semifinal clash against Elina Svitolina. And to do that she needs everyone in the USA and Canada watching, so tune in right now live on beIN SPORTS. Unless you are a Serena fan and want to tune in to see if she will lose. Either works.

