Europa League Last 16 Draw: Manchester United To Play Rostov And Lyon Face Roma
Manchester United will face Rostov in the last 16 of the Europa League.
Friday's draw in Nyon paired Jose Mourinho's men, who are favourites to win the competition, with the Russian Premier League side.
United are away in the first leg on March 9, with the second leg to be played at Old Trafford on March 16.
Full Europa League last-16 draw:
Celta Vigo v Krasnodar
APOEL v Anderlecht
Schalke v Borussia Monchengladbach
Lyon v Roma
Rostov v Manchester United
Olympiacos v Besiktas
Gent v Genk
Copenhagen v Ajax