Claudio Ranieri Sacked by Leicester City

Leicester City have announced that manager Claudio Ranieri has been sacked.

The 65-year-old's position has come under increasing scrutiny this season, with Leicester unable to get close to the standards they hit in last term's remarkable Premier League title triumph.

The Foxes have lost seven of their last nine matches, including Wednesday's Champions League last-16 first leg against Sevilla, while a return of just five wins in 25 league matches has left them one point above the relegation zone.

And despite the more encouraging performance in Wednesday's 2-1 loss, the club have decided to part company with the manager who led them to title glory only nine months ago.