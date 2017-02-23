Angelique Kerber Way on Course for Number One Ranking at Dubai

OMNISPORT

Angelique Kerber took another step towards reclaiming top spot in the women's rankings with a 6-3 6-2 victory over Ana Konjuh to reach the Dubai Tennis Championships semi-finals on Thursday.

Kerber had only won one match in five previous appearances at this tournament prior to 2017 but is on course to dethrone Serena Williams once more after her third victory of the week.

The top seed, who needs to win the title to reclaim the top ranking, raced into a 4-0 first-set lead before winning another four in a row to close out the match in convincing fashion.

Kerber demonstrated the full extent of her skill by switching hands for a volley at one stage.

The German will face Elina Svitolina in the last four after the Ukrainian stormed to a 6-0 6-4 win against Lauren Davis.

Caroline Wozniacki's 6-3 6-2 victory ended the run of 17-year-old CiCi Bellis - the American teenager having seen off Agnieszka Radwanska earlier in the tournament.

Anastasija Sevastova awaits in the next round after knocking out Wang Qiang 6-4 7-5.

At the Hungarian Ladies Open, top seed Timea Babos continues to thrive on home soil, beating Anna Blinkova 6-3 6-2, while semi-final opponent Oceane Dodin got the better of Tamara Korpatsch in straight sets.

Julia Goerges and Yanina Wickmayer picked up wins against Donna Vekic and Irina Khromacheva respectively and will meet in the last four.