UEFA Champions League

Former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger is in the beIN SPORTS Studios for the Champions League clash between Juventus Vs Manchester United. Over the course of the evening, we will be covering all the latest reaction from the French coach on our Live Blog. If you missed out on any Wenger action you can reread all the action from last nights blog. Wenger usually has plenty to say, and was quick to lambast recent media speculation linking to AC Milan as "Fake News" so keep an eye for all the latest views from our special guest!

"I believe he has lost confidence."



Wenger explains why Alexis Sánchez has lost his way at Manchester United since leaving Arsenal. #beINUCL #MUFC pic.twitter.com/llFWTjkkzb — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS) November 7, 2018

Manchester United striker Alexis Sanchez has been lacking confidence as of late, and Arsene Wenger believes that the Chilean host lost the physical energy that makes Alexis such a special player, whilst under Mourinho at United.

Once enemies on the sidelines, Arsene Wenger credits Jose Mourinho for reversing the recent slump in results at Manchester United. After building up steam with a 2-1 Premier League win against Bournemouth, can United shock Juventus in Turin tonight?

Wenger has called it! The French boss things that Manchester United will sit deep, and hope to break on the counter!

Wenger tells Juventus what they need to do in the second half against Manchester United. #beINUCL #JUVMUNhttps://t.co/42GQvROwzc Juve pic.twitter.com/r9Ruy7OIcl — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS) November 7, 2018

Half-Time & It's 0-0 between Juventus & Man United. Arsene Wenger has highlighted the lack of pace from Juventus as a key reason was struggling, suggesting that the Italian Champions should "Up the tempo"