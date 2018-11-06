Arsene Wenger has responded to media reports linking him with the AC Milan job as "Fake News"

The former Arsenal boss is currently a guest of beIN SPORTS for their Champions League coverage and was quick to dismiss the reports linking himself to the Rossoneri job.

Several news outlets across Europe had suggested yesterday that Wenger was in line to replace Rino Gattuso, something that was quickly shot down by the 69-year old coach.

"It's Fake News, If I signed somewhere I would tell you, but it's wrong news."

Wenger, who has previously insisted that he is willing to return to club management in January also stressed that he cannot control the rumours linking himself with clubs across the world. Whilst Wenger also joked that his current priority was working with his punditry work with beIN SPORTS.

"I cannot master the rumours and I can only master what I do in my life. At the moment I am just focused on doing well for beIN SPORTS and that's not easy!"