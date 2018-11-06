UEFA Champions League

Former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger is in the beIN SPORTS Studios for the Champions League clash between Napoli & PSV. Over the course of the evening, we will be covering all the latest reaction from the French coach on our Live Blog.

Arsène Wenger is in our studio on 📺 HD2! We'll bring you updates on @beINSPORTS throughout the evening...



In the meantime, Andy Gray comments on rumors linking the former @Arsenal boss with @acmilan. #beINUCL pic.twitter.com/5HWNzCblka — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS) November 6, 2018

Plenty of rumours linking Wenger with a move to AC Milan. beIN SPORTS pundit Andy Gray believes time away from the game has energised Wenger.





Wenger has also reflected on his tenure with Arsenal, interestingly the French boss noted that he "regretted every mistake he made" at the North London club. Whilst Wenger stressed that he would not "repeat the mistakes" he made.

"Fake News!"



Arsène Wenger emphatically denies reports he will become the next AC Milan manager. #beINUCL pic.twitter.com/l1Ia0wrAnT — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS) November 6, 2018

Wenger also went a little Donald Trump, responding to reports of being the next AC Milan boss as "Fake News" you can read all about it here. If you fancy.

Wenger also responded about the futures of Kylian Mbappe & Neymar at PSG, stressing that it is always difficult to keep hold of a good player. However, the Parisians have the financial means to keep hold of their two-star strikers.

Ahead of the Napoli Vs PSG game, Wenger stressed that the Parisians would be happy with a point from the game, noting that this game will be a stern test of the Champions League credentials of Thomas Tuchels side! "If they make a point, it’s still a positive result. I think you want to play these kind of games when you are a big player and it’s a good test for PSG tonight because in France many people question whether PSG will be strong enough in the European Cup and they have a good opportunity to show that tonight. When you are a big player you want that."

"When he's under pressure he's an exceptional football player."



Why Neymar is Wenger's man for the big occasion. #beINUCL pic.twitter.com/p902b4NpPl — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS) November 6, 2018

Half-Time in Napoli and PSG lead 1-0 thanks to a Juan Bernat goal. Wenger singles out Neymar as the man to watch for the Paris, calling the Brazilian an exceptional football player! High praise!

Full time! Napoli & PSG ended in a 1-1 draw thanks to a second-half penalty from Lorenzo Insigne. Wenger noted that he felt that Napoli played conservatively against the Parisians.

"Napoli played more not to lose than to win."



Wenger on PSG's 1-1 draw in Italy. #beINUCL pic.twitter.com/LmWhzwpLEi — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS) November 6, 2018

Wenger signed off from pundit duty, cryptically noting that he will be managing at a club in 2019, for now he's not too sure where.