GOAL FOR LYON!



It's an opening goal for the visitors as the in-form Memphis Depay continues his scoring streak to give them a 1-0 lead over Nantes.#FCNOL LIVE NOW FOR FREE

📺💻📱 - beIN SPORTS XTRA: https://t.co/l9ui33XNg9 pic.twitter.com/yS9pIwOvRB