EURO 2020 semi-finals set ✅



🇮🇹🆚🇪🇸 Italy vs Spain

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🆚🇩🇰 England vs Denmark



Who are you backing to lift the 🏆❓#EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/SjjvZ6PSAb