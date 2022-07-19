Mira este tutorial y encuentra cómo ver deportes GRATIS a través de beIN SPORTS XTRA y beIN SPORTS XTRA en Español.
Para más información visita beINSPORTSXTRA.com.
CÓMO VER:
|
DISPONIBLE EN TODO ESTADOS UNIDOS
|
CANAL
|
SERVICIO
|
ESTACIONES DE TV
|
The Roku Channel, YouTube TV, Samsung TV Plus (1163), XUMO TV (746), Plex, Pluto TV, Fanatiz, fuboTV, KlowdTV, Redbox, IMDb, TiVo, Vizio, Canela TV, y SportsTV.
|
Estaciones de TV por aire en Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas - Fort Worth, Houston, San Jose - San Francisco - Oakland, Atlanta, Miami - Fort Lauderdale, San Diego, Salt Lake City, Hartford, Columbus, Las Vegas, y Austin, entre otros.
|
fuboTV, PlutoTV, The Roku Channel, Vizio, XUMO TV, Fanatiz, ViX, KlowdTV, SportsTV y Canela TV.
|
Estaciones de TV por aire incluyendo Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Dallas – Fort Worth, Houston, y Atlanta, entre otros
|
DISPONIBLE EN CANADÁ
|
CANAL
|
SERVICIO
|
The Roku Channel, Samsung TV Plus (1163), XUMO TV (746), y Plex
|
fuboTV