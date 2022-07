It's 𝐄𝐧𝐠𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐝 🆚 𝐆𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐲 in the final 🤩



Who'll lift the 🏆 at Wembley? #WEURO2022 | #ENG | #GER pic.twitter.com/V0GUpThoqv