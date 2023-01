FULL-TIME! ⏰



🇳🇪 Niger 1-0 Cameroon 🇨🇲



What a night for Niger who beat Cameroon to earn their first #TotalEnergiesCHAN victory since 2011 🔥#TotalEnergiesCHAN2022 | #NIGCMR pic.twitter.com/VviKkjcn3B