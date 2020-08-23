beIN NEWS: Bayern Munich, nuevo rey de Europa August 24, 2020 00:53 1:41 min Un gol de Coman le dio su sexto título de Champions League al Bayern Munich, venciendo al PSG de Neymar y Mbappé que no pudieron con el portero Neuer. UEFA Champions League PSG Bayern Munich LaLiga Girona Elche Neymar LaLiga SmartBank beIN News -Últimos Vídeos 5:10 min El Bayern Múnich conquista la Champions League 1:14 min Coman admite un "poco de tristeza" por el PSG 5:10 min Las claves de la final de la Champions 1:41 min beIN NEWS: Bayern Munich, nuevo rey de Europa 4:11 min El Elche, a primera categoría, vence 0-1 a Girona 3:46 min Las lágrimas de Neymar tras perder la final 1:58 min Coman da al Bayern Múnich su sexta Champions 0:58 min El XI Inicial del Girona vs Elche 4:09 min Ni Pogba o Haaland se moverán: Raiola 1:50 min Pjanic da positivo por coronavirus