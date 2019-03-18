Premier League
Ronaldo charged for Atletico celebration

UEFA has charged Cristiano Ronaldo after his celebration during Juventus' second-leg win over Atletico Madrid.

Cristiano Ronaldo faces an improper conduct charge from UEFA before Juventus resumes its bid for Champions League glory against Ajax next month.

The Portugal international was seen gesturing towards fans – mimicking Diego Simeone from the first leg after which the Atletico manager was fined £17,000 for an “obscene” celebration.

It came after Ronaldo converted a late penalty for his hat-trick and a 3-0 victory which sent the Serie A side through on aggregate.

“Disciplinary proceedings have been opened following the UEFA Champions League round of 16 match between Juventus Football Club and Club Atletico de Madrid, played on March 12 in Italy,” said a UEFA statement.

“Charges against Juventus Football Club: Improper conduct of player Cristiano Ronaldo.”

The case will be by the UEFA control, ethics and disciplinary body on Friday (NZDT).

