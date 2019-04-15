Watch live this week on beIN SPORTS

WATCH every Premier League game LIVE on beIN CONNECT
*Fixtures subject to change, please refer to our EPG for the most up-to-date TV schedule information and keep track of which additional matches are available on Xtra via CONNECT here.
Monday 15 April
- LaLiga: Bilbao vs Rayo, Midnight, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Ligue 1: Rennes vs Nice, 1:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Bundesliga: Dusseldorf vs Bayern, 1:00am, beIN 2
- Premier League: Crystal Palace vs Man City, 1:05am, beIN 1
- LaLiga: Sociedad vs Eibar, 2:15am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Ligue 1: St Etienne vs Bordeaux, 3:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Premier League: Liverpool vs Chelsea, 3:30am, beIN 1
- Bundesliga: Frankfurt vs Augsburg, 4:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Super Lig: Fenerbahce vs Galatasaray, 4:00am, beIN 2
- LaLiga: Girona vs Villarreal, 4:30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- LaLiga: Valencia vs Levante, 6:45am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Ligue 1: Lille vs PSG, 7:00am, beIN 2
- MLS: Sporting KC vs NY Red Bulls, 11:20am, beIN 2
Tuesday 16 April
- Premier League: Watford vs Arsenal, 7:00am, beIN 1
- LaLiga: Leganes vs Real Madrid, 7:00am, beIN 2
Wednesday 17 April
- Premier League: Brighton vs Cardiff, 6:45am, beIN 1
- Copa Sudamericana: Zulia vs Potosi, 8:00am, beIN 2
- Copa Sudamericana: La Equidad vs Campo Grande, 12:30pm, beIN 2
Thursday 18 April
- Ligue 1: Nantes vs PSG, 5:00am, beIN 2
- Copa Sudamericana: Colon vs Municipal, 12:30pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Copa Sudamericana: Oriente vs Rionegro, 12:30pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Copa Sudamericana: Del Valle vs Union, 12:30pm, beIN 2
Friday 19 April
- Copa Sudamericana: Mushuc vs Espanola, 12:30pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Copa Sudamericana: Huancayo vs Wanderers, 12:30pm, beIN 2
- EFL Championship: Sheff United vs Nottm Forest, 11:30pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Saturday 20 April
- EFL Championship: Birmingham vs Derby County, 2:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- EFL League 1: Burton Albion vs Portsmouth, 2:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- EFL League 1: Sunderland vs Doncaster, 4:15am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- EFL Championship: Norwich vs Sheff Weds, 6:45am, beIN 2
- Ligue 1: Lyon vs Angers, 6:45am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- LaLiga: Alaves vs Valladolid, 7:00am, beIN 2
- MLS: Toronto vs Minnesota, 12:08pm, beIN 2
- MLS: LA Galaxy vs Houston, 3:08pm, beIN 2
- LaLiga: Celta vs Girona, 11:00pm, beIN 2
- Premier League: Man City vs Tottenham, 11:30pm, beIN 1
Sunday 21 April
- Bundesliga: Augsburg vs Stuttgart, 1:30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Bundesliga: Bayern vs Bremen, 1:30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Bundesliga: Leverkusen vs Nuremburg, 1:30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Bundesliga: Mainz vs Dusseldorf, 1:30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Premier League: Bournemouth vs Fulham, 2:00am, POP-Up 1
- Premier League: Huddersfield vs Watford, 2:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Premier League: West Ham vs Leicester, 2:00am, POP-Up 2
- Premier League: Wolves vs Brighton, 2:00am, beIN 1
- LaLiga: Eibar v s Atletico, 2:15am, beIN 2
- Ligue 1: Guingamp vs Marseille, 3:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Super Lig: Galatasaray vs Kayserispor, 4:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Premier League: Newcastle vs Southampton, 4:30am, beIN 1
- Bundesliga: Monchengladbach vs Leipzig, 4:30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- LaLiga: Rayo vs Huesca, 4:30am, beIN 2
- Ligue 1: Strasbourg vs Montpellier, 6:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Bundesliga: Schalke vs Hoffenheim, 6:30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- LaLiga: Barcelona vs Sociedad, 6:45am, beIN 2
- MLS: New England vs NY Red Bulls, 11:38am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- MLS: San Jose vs Kansas, 2:08pm, beIN 2
- LaLiga: Levante vs Espanyol, 10:00pm, beIN 2
Monday 22 April
- La Liga: Getafe vs Sevilla, midnight, beIN 2
- Premier League: Everton vs Man Utd, 12:30am, beIN 1
- Ligue 1: Toulouse vs Lille, 1:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Super Lig: Basaksehir vs Rizespor, 1:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Bundesliga: Freiburg vs Dortmund, 1:30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- LaLiga: Real Madrid vs Bilbao, 2:15am, beIN 2
- Premier League: Cardiff vs Liverpool, 3:00am, beIN 1
- Premier League: Arsenal vs Crystal Palace, 3:00am, POP-Up 1
- Ligue 1: Reims vs St Etienne, 3:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Bundesliga: Hertha vs Hannover, 4:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Super Lig: Alanyaspor vs Fenerbahce, 4:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- LaLiga: Villarreal vs Leganes, 4:30am, beIN 2
- LaLiga: Real Betis vs Valencia, 6:45am, beIN 2
- Ligue 1: PSG vs Monaco, 7:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- MLS: LAFC vs Seattle, 11:20am, beIN 2
- EFL League 1: Portsmouth vs Coventry, 11:30pm, beIN 2