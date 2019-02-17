Watch live this week on beIN SPORTS

WATCH every Premier League game LIVE on beIN CONNECT
*Fixtures subject to change, please refer to our EPG for the most up-to-date TV schedule information and keep track of which additional matches are available on Xtra via CONNECT here.
Monday 18 February
- LaLiga: Real Madrid vs Girona, 12:00am, beIN 2
- SPFL: Motherwell vs Hearts, 1:15am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- EFL Championship: Blackburn vs Middlesborough, 2am, beIN 2
- Super Lig: Trabzonspor vs Alanyaspor, 2am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Ligue 1: Bordeaux vs Toulouse, 3:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Ligue 1: Lille vs Montpellier, 3:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Bundesliga: Frankfurt vs Monchengladbach, 3:30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- LaLiga: Valencia vs Espanyol, 4:15am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Ligue 1: Stade de Reims vs Rennes, 5:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- SPFL: Kilmarnock vs Celtic, 5:00am, beIN 2
- Super Lig: Kasimpasa vs Galatasaray, 5:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Bundesliga: Leverkusen vs Dusseldorf, 6:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- LaLiga: Villarreal vs Sevilla, 6:30am, beIN SPORTS SPORTS CONNECT
- LaLiga: Real Betis vs Alaves, 8:45am, beIN 2
- Ligue 1: Saint Etienne vs PSG, 9:00am, beIN SPORTS SPORTS CONNECT
Tuesday 19 February
- Bundesliga: Nuremburg vs Dortmund, 8:30, beIN SPORTS SPORTS CONNECT
- LaLiga: Huesca vs Athletic, 9:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Wednesday 20 February
- Copa Sudamericana: Melgar vs Caracas, 1:30pm, beIN 2
- Copa Sudamericana: Chapecoense vs Calera, 1:30pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Thursday 21 February
- Ligue 1: PSG vs Montpellier, 9:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- SuperLiga: Boca vs Athletico, 1:00pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Copa Libertadores: Defensor vs Atletico MG, 1:30pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Friday 22 February
- Copa Libertadores: Libertad vs Atletico Nacional, 1:30pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Saturday 23 February
- Ligue 1: Dijon vs Saint Etienne, 7:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Bundesliga: Bremen vs Stuttgart, 8:30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Ligue 1: Strasbourg vs Lille, 8:45am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- LaLiga: Espanyol vs Huesca, 9:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Premier League: West Ham vs Fulham, 9:00am, beIN 1
Sunday 24 February
- LaLiga: Getafe vs Valladolid, 1:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Premier League: Burnley vs Tottenham, 1:30am, beIN 1
- Bundesliga: Bayern vs Hertha, 03:30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Bundesliga: Monchengladbach vs Wolfsburg, 03:30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Bundesliga: Freiburg vs Augsburg, 03:30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Bundesliga: Mainz vs Schalke, 03:30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- EFL Championship: Leeds Utd vs Bolton Wanderers, 4:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- LaLiga: Sevilla vs Barcelona, 4:15am, beIN 2
- Ligue 1: PSG vs Nimes, 5:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Premier League: Bournemouth vs Wolves, 4:00am, beIN 3POP-Up 1
- Premier League: Cardiff vs Watford, 04:00am beIN POP-Up 2
- Premier League: Newcastle vs Huddersfield, 04:00am, beIN 1
- Bundesliga: Dusseldorf vs Nuremburg, 6:30am, beIN CONNECT
- EFL Championship: WBA vs Sheffield United, 6:30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- LaLiga: Alvaes vs Celta, 6:30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Premier League: Leicester vs Crystal Palace, 6:30am, beIN 1
- LaLiga: Bilbao vs Eibar, 8:45am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- SuperLiga: Independiente vs Racing, 1:30pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Monday 25 February
- LaLiga: Leganes vs Valencia, 2:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- EFL League 1: Luton vs Coventry, 1:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- SPFL: Hamilton vs Rangers, 1:15am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Ligue 1: Nantes vs Bordeaux, 3:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Bundesliga: Hannover vs Frankfurt, 3:30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- LaLiga: Atletico vs Villareal, 4:15am, beIN CONNECT
- Ligue 1: Rennes vs Marseille, 5:00am, beIN CONNECT
- Premier League: Arsenal vs Southampton, 03:05am, beIN 3
- Premier League: Man Utd vs Liverpool, 03:05am, beIN 1
- Carabao Cup Final: Chelsea vs Man City, 5:30am, beIN 2
- Bundesliga: Dortmund vs Leverkusen, 6:00am, beIN CONNECT
- LaLiga: Valladolid vs Betis, 6:30am, beIN CONNECT
- LaLiga: Levante vs Real Madrid, 8:45am, beIN CONNECT
- Ligue 1: Monaco vs Lyon, 9:00am, beIN CONNECT