Ramsey agrees deal to join Juventus

Ramsey's 10th season at Arsenal will be his last, with the Wales star set to join Juventus at the end of the season after reportedly agreeing a five-year deal.
According to the Guardian, Ramsey will earn $A250,000 per week, eclipsing Douglas Costa and Paulo Dybala to be the club's second-highest earner behind Cristiano Ronaldo.
The 28 year-old joined Arsenal from Cardiff as a 17 year-old and went on to score 52 goals in 252 top-flight appearances for the Gunners.