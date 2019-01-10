Premier League
Premier League

Ramsey agrees deal to join Juventus

Aaron Ramsey will leave Arsenal at the end of the season to Join Juventus in a five-year deal reportedly worth $A64.3 million.

Getty Images

Watch the Premier League LIVE on beIN SPORTS 

Ramsey's 10th season at Arsenal will be his last, with the Wales star set to join Juventus at the end of the season after reportedly agreeing a five-year deal.

According to the GuardianRamsey will earn $A250,000 per week, eclipsing Douglas Costa and Paulo Dybala to be the club's second-highest earner behind Cristiano Ronaldo.

The 28 year-old joined Arsenal from Cardiff as a 17 year-old and went on to score 52 goals in 252 top-flight appearances for the Gunners.

 

News Football
Previous PSG pays penalty in shock Cup loss to Guingamp
Read
PSG pays penalty in shock Cup loss to Guingamp
Next

Latest Stories