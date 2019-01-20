Premier League condemns Saudi-based piracy operation beoutQ

With the creation of a new website that lays bare the frightening extent of beoutQ's piracy, the Premier League has added its voice to the chorus of condemnation piling pressure on the Saudi-based operation.

"The League has already appointed legal counsel in Saudi Arabia to begin the process of bringing action against the parties involved in this piracy," the statement read. "We have also made representations through the Sports Rights Owners Coalition to the European Commission and made the UK Government aware of the issue.

"As the legitimate Premier League rights holder across the Middle East and North Africa, we will continue to work with beIN Media Group to bring this highly organised and sophisticated illegal broadcast piracy to an end."

The Premier League, home to some of the world's best footballers and most iconic clubs, acknowledged beIN SPORTS' role in bringing to light beoutQ's activities, vowing to continue to fight to preserve its product.

The Premier League is aware of new evidence presented by beIN Media Group, which further demonstrates that its content is being illegally broadcast in Saudi Arabia and made available in several countries across the Middle East by an illegal pirate channel called "beoutQ".

Like other sports and content providers, our model is predicated on the ability to market, sell and protect commercial rights.

The broadcasters and licensees who acquire these rights legitimately, like beIN Media Group, make our competition available to fans across the world, and their investment underpins our ability to support Premier League clubs in continuously working to make the competition as compelling as possible.

