The ex-Chelsea boss was sacked on Tuesday with United sitting sixth in the Premier League, the club appointing former favourite Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as his replacement on an interim basis.

But Mourinho had no interest in arguing his case after his departure, instead hoping that United fans recognised he was proud to work for the 20-time English champion.

"I have been immensely proud to wear the badge of Manchester United since the first day I arrived," a statement read. "And I believe all United supporters recognise this.

"Just as was the case with my previous clubs, I have worked with some wonderful people and I believe that some will be my friends for life."

Repeating sentiments Mourinho made clear earlier, the statement added: "I know you are all aware of my professional principles.

"Each time a chapter is closed, I show my deepest respect and I don't make any comments about my former colleagues.

"I hope the media will also respect my position and let me live my normal life until the moment I decide to return to football. Merry Christmas."

Mourinho spoke for the first time publicly on Thursday (AEDT), shortly after United had confirmed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as his replacement on an interim basis, and the 55-year-old stressed he was ready to move on.

"I don't change," he told Sky Sports News.

"What I did when I left Chelsea for example is the same that I'm going to do now.

"I keep the good things and I don't speak about anything that happened in the club. We could speak about so many good things, we could speak about not as good, but that's not me.

"It's finished. Manchester United has a future without me and I have a future without Manchester United."