Gomez resumes Liverpool training

Gomez, 21, needed surgery after suffering a leg fracture during his side's win at Burnley on 6 December (NZDT).

The England international had made 12 Premier League starts before the setback, but manager Jurgen Klopp confirmed Gomez was close to a return.

"It is nice. Joe is not injured anymore and nearly fit," Klopp said.

"He will not be in the afternoon training session because he has to do something else – he has to work on his endurance, that's how it is and how the boys always have to do it, like Ox [Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain] had to do it when he was finally back in training.

"After a long time, I think Joe was out for 15 weeks, that is long, so he needs to now create the basis again for the rest of the season."

In a further boost for the Premier League leader, Oxlade-Chamberlain is set to return to full training next week as he continues his recovery from a knee injury suffered in April last year.

Liverpool resume their league campaign with a clash at home to Tottenham on Sunday.