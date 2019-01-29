Everton edges past Huddersfield to ease pressure

Silva has come under increasing scrutiny in recent weeks after a dismal run of two wins in 10 league matches, with Saturday's FA Cup fourth-round defeat to Millwall compounding Everton's misery.

Richarlison's third-minute strike put them ahead, but despite offering little for much of Jan Siewert's first game in charge, Huddersfield was handed a lifeline when substitute Lucas Digne was sent off.

Pickford made a superb stop from the resulting free-kick, and outdid his earlier effort late on to deny Elias Kachunga and secure a much-needed win.

With Idrissa Gueye left out amid links of a move to Paris Saint-Germain, Tom Davies was recalled into Everton's midfield, and the youngster made an immediate impact.

Having made a clever run into Huddersfield's box, Davies kept his cool to find Richarlison who, despite Jonas Lossl's best efforts, tucked home at the second attempt.

Cenk Tosun headed Everton's next chance wide, before turning provider with a subtle flick into Seamus Coleman, who sliced wide.

Davies tested Lossl as Everton looked to double their advantage, but an injury to Leighton Baines forced Silva into a change.

Digne was introduced but 11 minutes later he received his marching orders after hauling down Adama Diakhaby on the edge of Everton's box.

The impressive Pickford had to be alert to prevent Aaron Mooy's free-kick restoring parity and he was on hand again with 10 minutes remaining, lunging to his right to parry Kachunga's header wide and get Everton back on track.