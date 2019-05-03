Chairman agrees Huddersfield Town sale

The club that Australia's Aaron Mooy calls home has been under Hoyle's ownership since 2009, but the chairman's recent ill-health is one of the main reasons behind his decision to sell up.

Phil Hodgkinson will take over as chairman after acquiring a 75 per cent stake in the Terriers, who will drop to the EFL Championship next season having spent two seasons in the top flight.

Hoyle, who is remaining on the club's board, said: "I still cannot believe that my time as chairman is coming to an end.

"I'd like to take this opportunity to thank every single Huddersfield fan for their incredible support of my family and me during the last decade. We've had an unbelievable time together with the club, creating memories that will last a lifetime.

"My heart doesn’t want me to sell the club and I believe the Manchester United game will probably be the most emotional day of my life.

"However, my head is telling me that, after 10 years of total dedication and my recent ill health, I need to do what is right for myself, my family and Huddersfield Town and that is pass the reins to a new chairman who can take our club to a new chapter in its history."

Huddersfield is technically still under Hoyle's ownership until the end of the season. He will watch his last home game in charge of the club this Monday (NZST), when Manchester United crosses the county border into Yorkshire for the penultimate game of the season.