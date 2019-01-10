Premier League
Ligue 1

Dijon appoints former PSG boss Kombouare

Dijon has announced the appointment of former Paris Saint-Germain boss Antoine Kombouare as its new head coach.

Kombouare, which coached PSG between 2009 and 2011, was sacked by Guingamp last November with the club bottom of Ligue 1.

But he has been given a route back into management by Dijon, also battling relegation, as a replacement for Olivier Dall'Oglio.

Kombouare officially takes charge from Friday and he will be in the dugout for Dijon's Ligue 1 game at home to Montpellier on Monday (AEDT), having signed a deal to the end of the season.

The 55-year-old has also coached clubs including Strasbourg, Valenciennes, Al Hilal and Lens during his managerial career.

Dijon is 18th in the table having won only once in the league, a 2-1 win against Guingamp last month, since August.

