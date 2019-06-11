Mbappe joins 100 club as France runs riot

France made the trip south of the border on the back of slumping to just its second defeat since March 2018, but made light work of Andorra on Wednesday (NZST).

Mbappe's deft chip got things started early on, with maiden international goals from Wissam Ben Yedder and Florian Thauvin putting France 3-0 up by half-time.

Kurt Zouma got in on the act midway through the second half as – with Turkey losing 2-1 to Iceland – France moved back to the top of Group H in style.

France wasted little time in taking the initiative, racing ahead inside 11 minutes when Antoine Griezmann played a perfectly weighted pass into Mbappe, who made no mistake with a sublime lob into the right-hand corner.

Ben Yedder had drilled into the side netting prior to Mbappe's opener, but found the target in the 30th minute, with Josep Gomes unable to keep the Sevilla striker's first-time effort out.

France had another in first-half injury-time – Mbappe lifting a wonderful cross to the back post where Thauvin was on hand to finish acrobatically.

Griezmann should have made it four after the restart, but directed a tame header straight at Gomes, before Thauvin turned another delightful Mbappe delivery wide.

Zouma showed no such profligacy on the hour, bundling home at the second attempt after his initial header had been saved.

Mbappe should have made it five with a close-range header in stoppage time, though his miss did little to raise Andorra's spirits as they slumped to a fourth successive defeat without scoring.