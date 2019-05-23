The most viral moments from the EFL play-offs

As the EFL play-offs reach their thrilling conclusion next week, beIN SPORTS takes a look at the defining moments from the play-offs, as fans, players, coaches and officials prepare for one final shot at promotion glory.

Fans attack Sunderland star

Sunderland's Luke O'Nien was kicked and punched when he had the misfortune of hurtling over the fence and into the path of a mohawked Portsmouth fans. The fan was arrested but later released, the Black Cats player refusing to lay charges. O'Nien had the last laugh though, he and his team will be at Wembley on Sunday morning, taking on Charlton for a place in the Championship.

You do NOT want to fall into the opposition stands 😬 0-0 (0-1) | Watch LIVE on beIN SPORTS CONNECT ▶️ https://t.co/iJoLfc3QV0 | #EFL | #EFLPlayOffs pic.twitter.com/DCXbR6hKT0 — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) May 16, 2019

Lampard sings chant about himself after Derby win

Sift through the endless Leeds memes and clips on social media and eventually you'll stumble upon this gem:

Stop Crying Frank Lampard.



😂 pic.twitter.com/5ukg8tEgtq — Derby County (@dcfcofficial) May 15, 2019

Derby manager Frank Lampard rubs deep heat into the wounds of his side's vanquished opponent by mocking the song Leeds fans made up about him.

Aston Villa players

Scenes in the Villa dressing room after that penalty shoot-out win over West Bromwich Albion, as the players took out their joy on the Neil Diamond classic.

Jedinak's boss stare

A sight to warm the cockles of all Australian football hearts was former Socceroos captain Mile Jedinak stepping up to drill home his side's third penalty against West Brom. Even better was the epic stare-down Jedinak issued after playing his part in getting to another play-off final.

🎉🎊 12 months after losing in the play-off final, @AVFCOfficial booked its place at Wembley for another crack at the @premierleague. Relive the EPIC shootout here and head to beIN CONNECT to Catch Up on the entire match | ▶️ https://t.co/oddGHuVIqD | #EFL | #EFLPlayOffs #WBAAVL pic.twitter.com/5vlb3axIlJ — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) May 14, 2019

Referee Mike Dean celebrates with Tranmere fans

Premier League referee Mike Dean was spotted front and centre celebrating among Tranmere Rovers fans as their side sealed its place in the League 2 play-off final against Newport County. Dean has a least a couple of seasons to wait before a troublesome conflict of interest arises.

😂 It's safe to say @premierleague referee Mike Dean won't be officiating any Tranmere Rovers games if it reaches England's top flight. Full highlights of Tranmere's win here https://t.co/cFDaTTzyYL pic.twitter.com/DpUDX0oLro — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) May 14, 2019

John Terry intimidating an official

If there's a limelight, John Terry knows how to find it. So it was that the coverage picked up the Aston Villa assistant coach appearing to try and intimidate a match official during the win over West Brom.