WTA - Stuttgart : Barty renverse Sabalenka et s'adjuge un nouveau titre

Plus d'informations à suivre.
STUTTGART (Allemagne, WTA 500, terre battue, 565 530 €)
Tenante du titre (en 2019) : Petra Kvitova (RTC)
Finale
Barty (AUS, n°1) bat Sabalenka (BLR, n°5) : 3-6, 6-0, 6-3
Demi-finales
Barty (AUS, n°1) bat Svitolina (UKR, n°4) : 4-6, 7-6 (5), 6-2
Sabalenka (BLR, n°5) bat Halep (ROU, n°2) : 6-3, 6-2
Quarts de finale
Barty (AUS, n°1) bat Ka.Pliskova (RTC, n°6) : 2-6, 6-1, 7-5
Svitolina (UKR, n°4) bat Kvitova (RTC, n°7) : 6-7 (4), 7-5, 6-2
Sabalenka (BLR, n°5) bat Kontaveit (EST) : 7-5, 4-6, 6-1
Halep (ROU, n°2) bat Alexandrova (RUS) : 6-1, 6-4
Huitièmes de finale
Barty (AUS, n°1) bat Siegemund (ALL) : 6-0, 7-5
Ka.Pliskova (RTC, n°6) bat Ostapenko (LET) : 6-7 (7), 6-4, 6-3
Svitolina (UKR, n°4) bat Kerber (ALL) : 7-6 (4), 6-3
Kvitova (RTC, n°7) bat Sakkari (GRE) : 6-3, 3-6, 6-3
Sabalenka (BLR, n°5) bat Friedsam (ALL, Q) : 6-4, 6-2
Kontaveit (EST) bat Kenin (USA, n°3) : 7-5, 6-4
Alexandrova (RUS) bat Bencic (SUI, n°8) : 6-1, 7-5
Halep (ROU, n°2) bat Vondrousova (RTC) : 6-1, 6-3
1er tour
Barty (AUS, n°1) - Bye
Siegemund (ALL) bat Barthel (ALL, Q) : 6-4, 3-6, 6-1
Ostapenko (LET) bat Voegele (SUI, Q) : 6-4, 7-5
Ka.Pliskova (RTC, n°6) bat Korpatsch (ALL, LL) : 7-5, 3-6, 6-3
Svitolina (UKR, n°4) - Bye
Kerber (ALL) bat Gorgodze (GEO, LL) : 6-2, 6-2
Sakkari (GRE) bat Petkovic (ALL, WC) : 6-2, 6-2
Kvitova (RTC, n°7) bat Brady (USA) : 6-4, 6-3
Sabalenka (BLR, n°5) bat S.Zhang (CHN) : 6-2, 6-2
Friedsam (ALL, Q) bat Eikeri (NOR, Q) : 6-2, 6-0
Kontaveit (EST) bat Middendorf (ALL, Q) : 6-2, 6-3
Kenin (USA, n°3) - Bye
Bencic (SUI, n°8) bat Schunk (ALL, Q) : 6-4, 6-2
Alexandrova (RUS) bat Muchova (RTC) : 4-6, 6-2, 6-3
Vondrousova (RTC) bat Bouzkova (RTC) : 6-1, 7-6 (6)
Halep (ROU, n°2) - Bye
STUTTGART (Allemagne, WTA 500, terre battue, 565 530 €)
Tenante du titre (en 2019) : Petra Kvitova (RTC)
Finale
Barty (AUS, n°1) bat Sabalenka (BLR, n°5) : 3-6, 6-0, 6-3
Demi-finales
Barty (AUS, n°1) bat Svitolina (UKR, n°4) : 4-6, 7-6 (5), 6-2
Sabalenka (BLR, n°5) bat Halep (ROU, n°2) : 6-3, 6-2
Quarts de finale
Barty (AUS, n°1) bat Ka.Pliskova (RTC, n°6) : 2-6, 6-1, 7-5
Svitolina (UKR, n°4) bat Kvitova (RTC, n°7) : 6-7 (4), 7-5, 6-2
Sabalenka (BLR, n°5) bat Kontaveit (EST) : 7-5, 4-6, 6-1
Halep (ROU, n°2) bat Alexandrova (RUS) : 6-1, 6-4
Huitièmes de finale
Barty (AUS, n°1) bat Siegemund (ALL) : 6-0, 7-5
Ka.Pliskova (RTC, n°6) bat Ostapenko (LET) : 6-7 (7), 6-4, 6-3
Svitolina (UKR, n°4) bat Kerber (ALL) : 7-6 (4), 6-3
Kvitova (RTC, n°7) bat Sakkari (GRE) : 6-3, 3-6, 6-3
Sabalenka (BLR, n°5) bat Friedsam (ALL, Q) : 6-4, 6-2
Kontaveit (EST) bat Kenin (USA, n°3) : 7-5, 6-4
Alexandrova (RUS) bat Bencic (SUI, n°8) : 6-1, 7-5
Halep (ROU, n°2) bat Vondrousova (RTC) : 6-1, 6-3
1er tour
Barty (AUS, n°1) - Bye
Siegemund (ALL) bat Barthel (ALL, Q) : 6-4, 3-6, 6-1
Ostapenko (LET) bat Voegele (SUI, Q) : 6-4, 7-5
Ka.Pliskova (RTC, n°6) bat Korpatsch (ALL, LL) : 7-5, 3-6, 6-3
Svitolina (UKR, n°4) - Bye
Kerber (ALL) bat Gorgodze (GEO, LL) : 6-2, 6-2
Sakkari (GRE) bat Petkovic (ALL, WC) : 6-2, 6-2
Kvitova (RTC, n°7) bat Brady (USA) : 6-4, 6-3
Sabalenka (BLR, n°5) bat S.Zhang (CHN) : 6-2, 6-2
Friedsam (ALL, Q) bat Eikeri (NOR, Q) : 6-2, 6-0
Kontaveit (EST) bat Middendorf (ALL, Q) : 6-2, 6-3
Kenin (USA, n°3) - Bye
Bencic (SUI, n°8) bat Schunk (ALL, Q) : 6-4, 6-2
Alexandrova (RUS) bat Muchova (RTC) : 4-6, 6-2, 6-3
Vondrousova (RTC) bat Bouzkova (RTC) : 6-1, 7-6 (6)
Halep (ROU, n°2) - Bye