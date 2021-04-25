WTA - Stuttgart : Barty renverse Sabalenka et s'adjuge un nouveau titre

Plus d'informations à suivre.



STUTTGART (Allemagne, WTA 500, terre battue, 565 530 €)

Tenante du titre (en 2019) : Petra Kvitova (RTC)



Finale

Barty (AUS, n°1) bat Sabalenka (BLR, n°5) : 3-6, 6-0, 6-3



Demi-finales

Barty (AUS, n°1) bat Svitolina (UKR, n°4) : 4-6, 7-6 (5), 6-2

Sabalenka (BLR, n°5) bat Halep (ROU, n°2) : 6-3, 6-2



Quarts de finale

Barty (AUS, n°1) bat Ka.Pliskova (RTC, n°6) : 2-6, 6-1, 7-5

Svitolina (UKR, n°4) bat Kvitova (RTC, n°7) : 6-7 (4), 7-5, 6-2

Sabalenka (BLR, n°5) bat Kontaveit (EST) : 7-5, 4-6, 6-1

Halep (ROU, n°2) bat Alexandrova (RUS) : 6-1, 6-4



Huitièmes de finale

Barty (AUS, n°1) bat Siegemund (ALL) : 6-0, 7-5

Ka.Pliskova (RTC, n°6) bat Ostapenko (LET) : 6-7 (7), 6-4, 6-3

Svitolina (UKR, n°4) bat Kerber (ALL) : 7-6 (4), 6-3

Kvitova (RTC, n°7) bat Sakkari (GRE) : 6-3, 3-6, 6-3



Sabalenka (BLR, n°5) bat Friedsam (ALL, Q) : 6-4, 6-2

Kontaveit (EST) bat Kenin (USA, n°3) : 7-5, 6-4

Alexandrova (RUS) bat Bencic (SUI, n°8) : 6-1, 7-5

Halep (ROU, n°2) bat Vondrousova (RTC) : 6-1, 6-3



1er tour

Barty (AUS, n°1) - Bye

Siegemund (ALL) bat Barthel (ALL, Q) : 6-4, 3-6, 6-1

Ostapenko (LET) bat Voegele (SUI, Q) : 6-4, 7-5

Ka.Pliskova (RTC, n°6) bat Korpatsch (ALL, LL) : 7-5, 3-6, 6-3



Svitolina (UKR, n°4) - Bye

Kerber (ALL) bat Gorgodze (GEO, LL) : 6-2, 6-2

Sakkari (GRE) bat Petkovic (ALL, WC) : 6-2, 6-2

Kvitova (RTC, n°7) bat Brady (USA) : 6-4, 6-3



Sabalenka (BLR, n°5) bat S.Zhang (CHN) : 6-2, 6-2

Friedsam (ALL, Q) bat Eikeri (NOR, Q) : 6-2, 6-0

Kontaveit (EST) bat Middendorf (ALL, Q) : 6-2, 6-3

Kenin (USA, n°3) - Bye



Bencic (SUI, n°8) bat Schunk (ALL, Q) : 6-4, 6-2

Alexandrova (RUS) bat Muchova (RTC) : 4-6, 6-2, 6-3

Vondrousova (RTC) bat Bouzkova (RTC) : 6-1, 7-6 (6)

Halep (ROU, n°2) - Bye