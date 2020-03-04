WTA - Monterrey : Encore raté pour Clijsters, Azarenka étrillée pour son premier match en 2020

Première manquée pour Azarenka



MONTERREY (Mexique, WTA International, dur extérieur, 228 000€)

Huitièmes de finale



1er tour

Sortie de nouveau de sa retraite après avoir pris du recul une première fois en 2007 pour se marier et donner naissance au premier de ses trois enfants puis une deuxième fois cinq ans plus tard (en 2011), l'ex-championne belge aujourd'hui âgée de 36 ans s'était fait battre en deux sets (6-2, 7-6) au premier tour de Dubaï il y a trois semaines.(6-3, 7-5, 1h26 de jeu), face à une autre membre du Top 20 Johanna Konta. Une fois de plus, l'ancienne numéro 1 mondiale n'a pas démérité, pour son deuxième match depuis son nouveau retour sur le circuit, mais la marche a malgré tout semblé trop haute pour la mère de famille, incapable notamment de se procurer la moindre balle de break face à la numéro 16 au classement WTA alors que celle-ci n'avait toujours pas gagné de match depuis le début de la saison (trois éliminations au premier tour). Clijsters, elle, devra encore patienter.Du côté de Victoria Azarenka (30 ans), restée longtemps à l'écart de la compétition elle aussi, la disette continue. En quête d'un succès depuis l'été dernier et sa victoire contre Belinda Bencic à Cincinnati,Des débuts complètement ratés pour la 56eme mondiale, qui n'a jamais vu le jour (6-2, 6-2, 1h06 de jeu) contre la Slovène classée au 71eme rang. Comme pour Clijsters, il ne reste plus à l'ex-patronne du circuit qu'à se remettre au travail.Svitolina (UKR, n°1) - Govortsova (BIE, Q)Fernandez (CAN) - Stephens (USA, n°5, WC)Davis (USA, n°10) - Rus (PBS)Bondarenko (UKR) - Peterson (SUE, n°6)Y.Wang (CHN, n°8) - Sharma (AUS, LL)Schmiedlova (SLQ, Q) - Bouzkova (RTC, n°9)Zidansek (SLO) - Potapova (RUS)Maria (ALL) - Clijsters (BEL, WC) - Konta (GBR, n°2)bat Kovinic (MNE) : 6-3, 6-2bat Dolehide (USA, LL) : 3-6, 6-2, 6-1bat Voegele (SUI, Q) : 7-6 (5), 6-2bat Navarro (WC) : 6-4, 5-7, 6-1bat Podoroska (ARG, Q) : 6-0, 6-2bat Flink (RUS, LL) : 4-3 abandonbat Sorribes Tormo (ESP) : 4-6, 6-0, 6-2bat Kozlova (UKR) : 3-, 7-6 (1), 6-4bat Arruabarrena (ESP, Q) : 6-4, 6-4bat Stojanovic (SER) : 6-4, 6-4bat V.Williams (USA, WC) : 4-6, 6-3, 6-2bat Kucova (SLQ, LL) : 6-4, 6-2bat Azarenka (BIE, n°7) : 6-2, 6-2bat Gatto-Monticone (ITA, Q) : 6-4, 4-6, 6-4bat Watson (GBR) : 7-6 (4), 2-6, 7-5bat Clijsters (BEL, WC) : 6-3, 7-5