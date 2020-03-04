WTA - Monterrey : Encore raté pour Clijsters, Azarenka étrillée pour son premier match en 2020

First win in 2020 🇬🇧@JohannaKonta defeats Clijsters, 6-3, 7-5 at @Abierto_GNP! pic.twitter.com/1RJDQHNxV1
Première manquée pour Azarenka
Du côté de Victoria Azarenka (30 ans), restée longtemps à l'écart de la compétition elle aussi, la disette continue. En quête d'un succès depuis l'été dernier et sa victoire contre Belinda Bencic à Cincinnati, la Biélorusse a encore déchanté mardi pour son tout premier match en 2020, face à Tamara Zidansek. Des débuts complètement ratés pour la 56eme mondiale, qui n'a jamais vu le jour (6-2, 6-2, 1h06 de jeu) contre la Slovène classée au 71eme rang. Comme pour Clijsters, il ne reste plus à l'ex-patronne du circuit qu'à se remettre au travail.
MONTERREY (Mexique, WTA International, dur extérieur, 228 000€)
Tenante du titre : Garbine Muguruza (ESP)
Huitièmes de finale
Svitolina (UKR, n°1) - Govortsova (BIE, Q)
Fernandez (CAN) - Stephens (USA, n°5, WC)
Davis (USA, n°10) - Rus (PBS)
Bondarenko (UKR) - Peterson (SUE, n°6)
Y.Wang (CHN, n°8) - Sharma (AUS, LL)
Schmiedlova (SLQ, Q) - Bouzkova (RTC, n°9)
Zidansek (SLO) - Potapova (RUS)
Maria (ALL) - Clijsters (BEL, WC) - Konta (GBR, n°2)
1er tour
Svitolina (UKR, n°1) bat Kovinic (MNE) : 6-3, 6-2
Govortsova (BIE, Q) bat Dolehide (USA, LL) : 3-6, 6-2, 6-1
Fernandez (CAN) bat Voegele (SUI, Q) : 7-6 (5), 6-2
Stephens (USA, n°5, WC) bat Navarro (WC) : 6-4, 5-7, 6-1
Davis (USA, n°10) bat Podoroska (ARG, Q) : 6-0, 6-2
Rus (PBS) bat Flink (RUS, LL) : 4-3 abandon
Bondarenko (UKR) bat Sorribes Tormo (ESP) : 4-6, 6-0, 6-2
Peterson (SUE, n°6) bat Kozlova (UKR) : 3-, 7-6 (1), 6-4
Y.Wang (CHN, n°8) bat Arruabarrena (ESP, Q) : 6-4, 6-4
Sharma (AUS, LL) bat Stojanovic (SER) : 6-4, 6-4
Schmiedlova (SLQ, Q) bat V.Williams (USA, WC) : 4-6, 6-3, 6-2
Bouzkova (RTC, n°9) bat Kucova (SLQ, LL) : 6-4, 6-2
Zidansek (SLO) bat Azarenka (BIE, n°7) : 6-2, 6-2
Potapova (RUS) bat Gatto-Monticone (ITA, Q) : 6-4, 4-6, 6-4
Maria (ALL) bat Watson (GBR) : 7-6 (4), 2-6, 7-5
Konta (GBR, n°2) bat Clijsters (BEL, WC) : 6-3, 7-5