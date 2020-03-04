NBA.COM : Le site officiel
WTA - Monterrey : Encore raté pour Clijsters, Azarenka étrillée pour son premier match en 2020

Kim Clijsters a encore été battue, par Johanna Konta. Victoria Azarenka a pris une gifle contre la Slovène Zidansek.

La première victoire de Kim Clijsters dans sa troisième carrière attendra. Sortie de nouveau de sa retraite après avoir pris du recul une première fois en 2007 pour se marier et donner naissance au premier de ses trois enfants puis une deuxième fois cinq ans plus tard (en 2011), l'ex-championne belge aujourd'hui âgée de 36 ans s'était fait battre en deux sets (6-2, 7-6) au premier tour de Dubaï il y a trois semaines. La quadruple lauréate en Grand Chelem a retenté sa chance, mardi à Monterrey. Mais comme à Dubaï, elle a encore mordu la poussière en deux sets (6-3, 7-5, 1h26 de jeu), face à une autre membre du Top 20 Johanna Konta. Une fois de plus, l'ancienne numéro 1 mondiale n'a pas démérité, pour son deuxième match depuis son nouveau retour sur le circuit, mais la marche a malgré tout semblé trop haute pour la mère de famille, incapable notamment de se procurer la moindre balle de break face à la numéro 16 au classement WTA alors que celle-ci n'avait toujours pas gagné de match depuis le début de la saison (trois éliminations au premier tour). Clijsters, elle, devra encore patienter.


Première manquée pour Azarenka


Du côté de Victoria Azarenka (30 ans), restée longtemps à l'écart de la compétition elle aussi, la disette continue. En quête d'un succès depuis l'été dernier et sa victoire contre Belinda Bencic à Cincinnati, la Biélorusse a encore déchanté mardi pour son tout premier match en 2020, face à Tamara Zidansek. Des débuts complètement ratés pour la 56eme mondiale, qui n'a jamais vu le jour (6-2, 6-2, 1h06 de jeu) contre la Slovène classée au 71eme rang. Comme pour Clijsters, il ne reste plus à l'ex-patronne du circuit qu'à se remettre au travail.



MONTERREY (Mexique, WTA International, dur extérieur, 228 000€)
Tenante du titre : Garbine Muguruza (ESP)

Huitièmes de finale
Svitolina (UKR, n°1) - Govortsova (BIE, Q)
Fernandez (CAN) - Stephens (USA, n°5, WC)
Davis (USA, n°10) - Rus (PBS)
Bondarenko (UKR) - Peterson (SUE, n°6)

Y.Wang (CHN, n°8) - Sharma (AUS, LL)
Schmiedlova (SLQ, Q) - Bouzkova (RTC, n°9)
Zidansek (SLO) - Potapova (RUS)
Maria (ALL) - Clijsters (BEL, WC) - Konta (GBR, n°2)

1er tour
Svitolina (UKR, n°1) bat Kovinic (MNE) : 6-3, 6-2
Govortsova (BIE, Q) bat Dolehide (USA, LL) : 3-6, 6-2, 6-1
Fernandez (CAN) bat Voegele (SUI, Q) : 7-6 (5), 6-2
Stephens (USA, n°5, WC) bat Navarro (WC) : 6-4, 5-7, 6-1

Davis (USA, n°10) bat Podoroska (ARG, Q) : 6-0, 6-2
Rus (PBS) bat Flink (RUS, LL) : 4-3 abandon
Bondarenko (UKR) bat Sorribes Tormo (ESP) : 4-6, 6-0, 6-2
Peterson (SUE, n°6) bat Kozlova (UKR) : 3-, 7-6 (1), 6-4

Y.Wang (CHN, n°8) bat Arruabarrena (ESP, Q) : 6-4, 6-4
Sharma (AUS, LL) bat Stojanovic (SER) : 6-4, 6-4
Schmiedlova (SLQ, Q) bat V.Williams (USA, WC) : 4-6, 6-3, 6-2
Bouzkova (RTC, n°9) bat Kucova (SLQ, LL) : 6-4, 6-2

Zidansek (SLO) bat Azarenka (BIE, n°7) : 6-2, 6-2
Potapova (RUS) bat Gatto-Monticone (ITA, Q) : 6-4, 4-6, 6-4
Maria (ALL) bat Watson (GBR) : 7-6 (4), 2-6, 7-5
Konta (GBR, n°2) bat Clijsters (BEL, WC) : 6-3, 7-5
