Eastbourne: Cornet sort Svitolina !

Superbe performance d'Alizé Cornet qui a battu ce mardi en deux sets, la tête de série numéro 5 d'Eastbourne, Elina Svitolina (6-3, 7-6). Grâce à un jeu décisif remporté 7 points à 3 dans la deuxième manche, la Française rejoint les huitièmes de finale du tournoi anglais et prend confiance avant Wimbledon.

La 55e joueuse mondiale défiera au prochain tour l'Australienne Daria Gavrilova (78e), ou la Chinoise Zhang Shuai (51e).

